Dennis L. Chaplin, 68, of Camargo, IL, passed away suddenly Thursday morning, July 22, 2021 at his residence.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Duane Piercy officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the funeral home.

Dennis was born on December 24, 1952 in Tuscola, the son of Richard A. and Anita L. Stortzum Chaplin.

He married Catherine A. Moody on January 4, 1975 in Tuscola. She survives.

Also surviving are his son: Nathan (Chelle) Chaplin of Tuscola and daughter: Cara McKinnie of Tuscola, grandsons: Ethan Chaplin, Isaac Chaplin, Myles McKinnie and Lucas McKinnie, brother: Mark (Cathy) Chaplin of Tuscola, father-in-law: Don Moody of Tuscola

Step-brother: Harold Hutchens and step-sister: Cheryl Broady

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, step-father: Arnold Hutchens and brother: Ronald Chaplin.

He graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1971.

Dennis retired from a 30+ year career at Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company. He was the chairman of the USW Local #348 of the Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Group, and took great pleasure in his service. Upon his (professional) retirement, he set out upon becoming the best Papa he could be to his grandchildren. He and Cathy found a love of RVing and travel, spending time in Florida when the weather got cold in Illinois. He was an avid fan of the Illini, and was the only San Francisco Giants fan anyone was aware of in the East Central Illinois area (he blamed Willie Mays). He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. We find comfort in knowing that the world was made better by his existence in it, and are thankful for the time we had, even if it felt like it was not enough.

Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola Community School District.

