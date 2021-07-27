Carl R. Rentz, 54, of Tuscola, IL, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 23, 2021 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, IL

Graveside Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery. No Visitation will be held.

Carl was born on November 30, 1966 in Calvert City, KY, the son of Leonard H. and Carol Wilke Rentz.

Survivors include his sister: Debra Rentz and husband: John Gutekanst of Athens, OH, nephews: Sam and Jacob Gutekanst, step-mother: Karen Rentz of Paxton and his aunt: Irene Shumway of Pratt, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother: Ronald Rentz.

Carl graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1985 and received an associate degree from Parkland College in Agriculture.

He formerly worked for Nestle Company in product distribution.

Carl was an avid sports enthusiast, especially for the Chicago Cubs and NASCAR. Carl was very kind, gentle and had a great sense of humor. He loved his family very much, especially his nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com