Back in the Day 7-28-21

Ten years ago

August 3, 2011

ARTCo’s hysterical summer theatrical offering, Nunsense: The Mega Musical, was a hit among audience-goers.

Art and Barb Moss of Tuscola celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Dominican Republic and a family dinner. The pair were married June 11, 1961 at Cartwright Methodist Church in rural Tuscola.

Retiring Douglas County Sheriff Sergeant Ed Wilmore was honored for his 21 years of service to Douglas County citizens.

TCHS Warriorettes attended the IDTA Push to the Limit Summer Intensive dance camp in Springfield. Squad members attending the camp included Kaitlyn Carter, Danielle Carter, Kylie Amick, Rachel Craddock, Jami Knight, Taylor Harris, Kirsten Kern, Paige Stokes, Rachel Pflum, Laura Murphy, Kristen Dickens, and Mackenzie Burgess.

The Tuscola 9/10 All Stars were state-bound following a win in Manteno. The team of Brayden VonLanken, Hayden Cothron, Dalton Grover, Cade Kresin, Noah Pierce, Cameron Ochs, Logan Tabeling, Tyler Meinhold, Will Little, Lucas Kresin, Jonah Pierce, Luke Sluder, and coaches Ryan Tabeling, Curt VonLanken, and Lance Kresin were honored with a pep rally when they arrived back in town.

Twenty years ago

July 31, 2001

Tuscola Chamber of Commerce Harvest Fest organizers were pleased to announce that southern rock legend, The Marshall Tucker Band, would be performing at this year’s festival. Tuscola’s own Allison Branca would be the band’s warm-up act.

Stacey Kappes, daughter of Dennis and Jane Kappes, won first place in the Institute of Food Technologit’s Graduate Student Research Paper Competition.

Army Reserve PFC Kimberly Kremitzki graduated from basic combat training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, SC.

The father/son combo of Jerry and John Frye continued to lead the Ironhorse Wednesday Night Golf League.

Thirty years ago

July 30, 1991

Gwen Boyd Days was a big success, raising over $21,000 to help defray costs of a bilateral lung transplant for Boyd.

Brian Harris, a 1983 graduate of TCHS, was appointed assistant principal at Yorkville Middle School.

Illinois Department of Corrections inmates were on hand at the Illini FS helping collect tires which may ultimately serve as fuel power plants throughout the state.

Bruce McNary, a 16-year-old junior at Arcola High School, became the youngest golfer ever to win the Kaskaskia Country Club championship.

Forty years ago

August 4, 1981

Tuscola business firms paid $1,656,584.91 in retailers occupation tax for the year 1980 as stated by a report by the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Gordon Cross of Tuscola was accepted as a member of the Phi Beta Kappa national honor society at the University of Illinois.

George Davidson, Julia Hanson, Diana Sellers and Ralph Briggs all received five-year service awards from Cabot.

Illini FS Inc. and Edgar County Supply Company announced plans to merge and bear the name of Illinois FS Inc., with the main office out of Urbana.

Fifty years ago

July 29, 1971

Miss Atwood Carol Lust was selected to reign as Miss Moultrie Douglas County Fair queen, while Miss Tuscola Jean Waters was named first runner-up.

Paul E. Francis was named acting chief of police of Tuscola, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Terry Stevens.

Governor Oglivie was slated to speak at the “Pollution Solution” open house taking place at Rockome Gardens.

Morris Construction repeated as senior division champs by shutting out Allison 5-0 in a pitcher’s duel.