James A. Bierman

James A. “Jim” Bierman, 78, of Tuscola, IL, passed away on Friday morning, July 16, 2021 at his residence with his wife, daughter and son-in-law by his side.

Funeral Services were held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Les Evans officiating. Burial was in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Jim was born on September 12, 1942 in Steeleville, IL, the son of Albert and Myrtle Deaton Bierman.

He married Diane Oakley on June 13, 1965 in Tuscola. She survives. They had recently celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Also surviving is their daughter: Tracy L. (Jay) Loschen of Tolono, grandchildren: Hunter J. and Haleigh J. Loschen.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his siblings, Dale Bierman, Beverly Milligan, Don Bierman, Robert Bierman, and Larry Bierman. He is reunited with his immediate family.

Jim worked at USI/Lyondell-Basell water treatment plant for 39 years. Prior to working at Lyondell, Jim worked for K.O. Lake Construction. He had a passion for old cars and restoring them, he also enjoyed playing cards and spots with his family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His greatest accomplishment was his family, especially his daughter and grandchildren. Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and adored him.

Jim and Diane Bierman attended Tuscola First Christian Church.

Monetary donations may be made to the Tuscola First Christian Church, 101 East Church Street, Tuscola, IL 61953

