Douglas County Road and Bridge subcommittee discuss road repairs

By Jim Allen

The Road and Bridge subcommittee met on July 14, 2021 at 9:00 with Chair Don Munson, board members Dick Hein, Gary Luth and County Engineer Jim Crane present.

Crane gave an update on the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm post construction road repairs. On June 16, 2021, the County Board awarded the project to Beniach Construction after they submitted a bid that was lower than the Engineer’s Estimate. This award was contingent on EDPR depositing the required funds to complete the work. This is in accordance with the Road Use Agreement. However, a letter to EDPR ’s North American Headquarters in Houston, sent July 7, 2021 which arrived in Houston on July 8, 2021, was returned because the company was no longer at that address. No notification was given regarding the move. Another letter was sent by email on Tuesday July 13. EDPR acknowledged the receipt of this letter by return email.

As per the Road Use Agreement, EDPR has 14 days to deposit the amount of the bid with the Road Authorities.

A Neutral Engineer was not enlisted because EDPR did not respond with specific complaints regarding the contract submitted by Beniach. In an earlier article I noted that the spreadsheet for the work to be done was detailed by the type, amount, and cost of each item so any concerns by EDPR could have easily been cited.

Work on the bridge project in Bourbon Township started July 12, and, of course, has seen some delays caused by rain. However, the project is still on track. The contract for the bridge on County Highway 6 over the Kaskaskia River was awarded by the State of Illinois on July 6, 2021 and a pre-construction conference will be held on July 27, 2021. A lot of seal coat work, shoulder work, and other work is being performed throughout the county. Pavement striping will be done in August. Crane is working on Estimates of Construction costs on seven different projects that will need to be completed in the future.