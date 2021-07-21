Douglas County Mystery Diner visits Villa Grove’s Korner Beehive

The Korner Beehive is up and running and I recently stopped in a couple of times for breakfast. Being a veteran, I am so impressed with the ambiance and dedication by the proprietors to honor and welcome those who have served, while also being accessible to the general public. They are open from 6 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., and coffee is served all day. Breakfast is served from 6:30-11:00 with weekends running sometimes until noon. Now let’s get on with the review.

Because they were in the beginning stages of a soft open, they weren’t able to offer all their breakfast selections the first time I went in, so I had a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Panini, and it was very well done. Generous portions of bacon, fresh eggs and cheese in artisan bread, cooked to perfection in a panini press. It was quite delicious.

I came back the following week for their biscuits and gravy, which I believe will become a staple. The biscuits were perfectly light and fluffy, and the gravy was just right, with lots of flavor and tons of sausage. Yummy! Now, on to the ratings.

Portion size:

Panini= 3.75 out of 4 fat guys

B’s ‘n G’s =4 out of 4 fat guys

Value:

Panini= 4 out of 4 $5 for a delicious take on a traditional breakfast sandwich.

B’s ‘n G’s = 4 out of 4 $4.75 for a generous portion of some of the best biscuits and gravy the surroundings are fantastic!

Friendliness:

Mary, Beth and company are fun to be around. They genuinely want to get to know their customer’s stories, and they celebrate their service to our country as well as welcoming all who enter. 4 out of 4 fat guys.

Flavor:

Panini: 4 out of 4 fat guys

Bs ‘n Gs: 4 out of 4

Overall:

I wish the Panini came with some sort of side, because it just wasn’t quite enough food for this fat guy. The Biscuits and Gravy on the other hand, were served in a portion so generous I could have floated an aircraft carrier on it. Almost. One other small critique I have is the coffee. I found it good, but just a touch on the weak side both times. Of course, I like my coffee strong enough to stand a spoon up in so that very well could be a me thing. They now have espresso, so that shouldn’t be an issue any more.

For my final rating:

3.9 out of 4 fat guys. Great food at a great price, served by great folks.