Douglas County Health Department second quarter Gold and Silver Spoon Awards

By Aaron Patrick

Congratulations to the following food establishments which received the Gold Spoon Award. This is awarded for no priority violations, no more than 1 priority foundation violation, and excellence in training of Certified Food Protection Managers and Food Handler Staff at the required levels at all times. The awardees for the months of April, May & June 2021: ALAH High School, Arthur Grade School, Tuscola High School, East Prairie School, Northward, The Embarras, Slow Spark BBQ, Yoder’s Kitchen, Yoder’s Kitchen Catering, Corn Crib of Newman, Joe’s Pizza, S.I. Promotions Flora, Taco Bell–Tuscola, Circle K – Villa Grove.

A Gold Spoon Award is awarded to retail establishments with no food preparation which had no violations observed at the time of their annual inspection, and the recipients are: Bub’s Donuts & More, D & M Fueling Station, The Scoop, Rick’s Country Market-Retail, Kauffman Amish Furniture.

A Silver Spoon Award is awarded to retail establishments with no food preparation which had no priority level violations observed at the time of their annual inspection, and the recipient is: Big Al’s Shakeups

I would welcome conversation about this program and other topics concerning the food program. I can be reached at 217-253-4137 or by email through our website, www.dchealthdept.org.