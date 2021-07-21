Carol Y. Schrock

Carol Yvonne Schrock, 67 of Arthur, IL passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Funeral services were held at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the HCK West Building, one mile south of Arthur on the county line road. Bishop Harvey Chupp officiated. Burial was in the Otto Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, and 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the HCK West Building. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Carol was born on July 20, 1953, in Tuscola, IL. She was a daughter of Phineas J. and Annie (Schrock) Schrock.

She is survived by her mother Anna of Arthur, IL, one brother, Roger Schrock and his wife Anna Mae of Arthur, IL and 12 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Phineas, brother, Kenneth Schrock, and great nephew, Cameron Schrock.

Carol had worked at the Country Salvage Store in rural Arcola, IL for nearly 48 years.

She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.