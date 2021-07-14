State Representative Brad Halbrook holds Legislative Update/Town Hall in Tuscola

Tuscola…State Representative Brad Halbrook is encouraging local families to join him for an upcoming Town Hall event in Tuscola. Rep. Halbrook (R-Shelbyville) will provide an update on the state budget, legislation sent to the governor, and other issues of concern to local families including lingering COVID restrictions and new sex education mandates for our elementary schools.

The event will also be an opportunity for Tuscola-area residents to discuss their concerns and suggestions with Representative Halbrook.

“Central Illinois families need to know how policies being enacted in Springfield directly impact our lives and livelihoods. I have received great feedback and suggestions from families throughout our district at these face-to-face updates. It’s also a perfect opportunity for constituents to tell me what I can help with…from unemployment benefits to FOID card renewals, and other state agency issues,” Rep. Halbrook said.

Legislative Update & Town Hall held July 21, 2021 7:00-8:00 a.m. at Flesor’s Candy Kitchen, 101 W Sale St, Tuscola. RSVP to: halbrook@ilhousegop.org, 217.774.1306 or get free tickets from eventbrite.