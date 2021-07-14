Richard A. Brewer

Richard A. “Rooster” Brewer, 62, of Tolono, IL, passed away at 11:20 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL

Richard was born on September 10, 1958 in Tuscola, the son of Arnold D. and Mary V. Johnson Brewer. He married Frances E. Sharp on May 30, 1980 in Atwood. She survives.

Also surviving are his sons: Jason A. Brewer of Atwood and Justin L. (Amanda) Brewer of Tolono, grandchildren: Brianna and Logan Artwick, Jonah Brewer, Maddox and Jetson Brewer, brothers: Frank (Chris) Brewer of Oakland, Gordon (Glenda) Brewer of NC and Ronnie (Linda) Brewer of Kemp, sister: Vickie (Sam) Anderson of Garrett, many nieces, nephews and cousins and “adopted kids”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Roger D. Brewer and infant sister: Rebekkah Kay Brewer.

Richard graduated from Newman High School and was a US Army veteran. He retired from the University of Illinois where he worked as a building services foreman. He most recently worked for the Unit 7 school district.

Richard was a member of the United Church of Atwood. He was a “Jack of All Trades.” He never met a stranger, was always helping others and enjoyed talking to anyone who would visit with him. Richard enjoyed life to the fullest, gardening and fishing. He fought a very hard fight against his illness.

Memorials are suggested to the Illinois Kidney Foundation, Cancer Research or American Diabetes Association.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL is assisting the family.

Rooster never did learn how to fly on Earth but he’s flying now. He was the best kind of weird, hilarious and awkward dude with the most kind soul. Rooster wouldn’t want anyone to have a drink for him, he’d want y’all to take a bite outta an onion!

Thanks everyone for all the kind words and well wishes. We are truly happy Rooster is pain-free and resting in peace after his long battle with his health. We will keep his memory alive.

