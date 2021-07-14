Nola C. Waugh

Nola Carol Waugh, 73, of Tuscola died the morning of July 10, 2021 at her home.

Nola was born October 2, 1947 in Paris, IL. to Helen and Francis Duensing. She married Ron Waugh on March 1, 2003. He survives along with their two beloved dogs Cocoa and Champ.

Also surviving are her daughter Rae Wyatt (Collen) Queen of San Antonio, TX, sons: Chad Sanderson of Castle Rock, CO and Adam (Janiece) Sanderson of Atlanta, GA, sister Rita (Robert) Thompson of Fairmount, IL and stepdaughter Kim (Richard) Hollenbeck of Mattoon, IL.

Nola was preceded in death by her parents, sister Linda Mattlin, niece Christina Mattlin and nephew Caleb O’Neill.

Nola was a 1965 graduate of Tuscola High School and later earned a degree from Ivy Tech in Evansville, IN. Nola applied her diverse talents across a variety of industries throughout her life including work as a professional hairdresser, upholsterer, real estate agent, office manager, bookkeeper and computer programmer. Nola was an avid craftsperson and took pride in the unique quilts she handmade for family and friends. She lived a faithful life and was a member of United Church of Christ.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Ralph Deal officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

