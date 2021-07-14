Gerald E. Daniels

Gerald Eugene “Gene” Daniels, 94, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his residence.

No formal services will be held. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Gene was born on June 26, 1927, in Wayne County, IL. He was a son of Earl and Opal Irene (Shackelford) Daniels. He married Anna Catharine Warren on December 28, 1949, in Henderson, KY.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters, Judy Daniels of Tuscola, IL, Edith Jackson and her husband Jimmy of Tuscola, IL and Marcia Hopkins and her husband John of Villa Grove, IL, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Glen Daniels, and Clifton Daniels, and one sister, Wilma Hunt.

Gene was an Army Veteran of the Panama Canal Zone.

He had worked at USI for 36 years, retiring in 1991. He enjoyed playing solitaire on his computer.