Back in the Day 7-14-21

Ten years ago

July 20, 2011

Jim Voyles and Mike Damler were named the first recipients of the “Point of Light” award from the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce.

Tuscola’s Rachel Craddock and Alyx Gardner were named the 2011 Miss and Little Moultrie-Douglas County Fair queens.

Tyler and Jessica Quinn of Tuscola were proud to announce the birth of their second daughter, Madeline Sue, born July 13, 2011.

The Harsha/Wigall benefit raised $14,000 at the evening’s conclusion.

Fifty-five TCHS alumni spend Saturday, July 16 in the gymnasium for the annual alumni basketball tournament. Winners for the men’s group included Nick Kidwell, Joe Schweighart, Jared Harris, Justin Quick, Jared Blaudow, Jeff Damler, Luke Little and Brody Little. Women’s division bragging rights went to Corey Hills, Ali Ray, Olivia Morris, Holly Nichols, Lindsay Troike, Tammy (Stickel) Bennett, Casey (Roberts) Frye, and Jenna (Wienke) Wagner.

Tuscola Mayor Dan Kleiss proclaimed July 14 as “Dave Lohr Day” during a surprise ceremony on the Little League diamond at Ervin Park. Lohr had volunteered with the Tuscom Little League program for the past 40 years, serving as commissioner for 20 of those.

Twenty years ago

July 17, 2001

Toni Best, daughter of Dale and Karen Best, was bestowed the degree of Doctor of Chiropractic from Life University of Chiropractic in Marietta, Ga.

First-Mid Illinois Bank & Trust announced the promotion of Annette Keagle to assistant cashier.

Casey Little earned a position on the Illinois State High School rodeo and would compete at the 53rd Annual National High School Finals Rodeo in the team roping competition.

Longtime Tuscola Little League coach and umpire Joe Harris was selected to be one of the umpires during the Little League Baseball Central Region Tournament to be held in Indianapolis, Ind. He was also selected to umpire the state sections to be held in either Beardstown or Mt. Sterling.

Thirty years ago

July 16, 1991

Chris and Carolyn Eaton opened the Armchair Athlete Sports Card Shop in the Sale Street Center.

A fire at Tuscola Video closed the business temporarily, but owner Terry Moody said the store would reopen as soon as repairs were made.

Ann McDaniel Chandler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John G. McDaniel of Tuscola and graduate of Tuscola High School, was named the new principal at West Elementary School K-6 in Taylorville.

Lori and Lana Brown, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. Jay R. Brown, announced they would play their college softball at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Forty years ago

July 21, 1981

Miss Tuscola Theresa Mattix was crowned Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair queen, with Miss Villa Grove Lynn Lawson chosen as runner-up.

Jim Kleiss of Tuscola joined the Hillard Real Estate Sales Agency in Tuscola.

Barb Cavenaile, Cindy Davis, and Lynette Harris from Tuscola attended a show choir workshop held at Indiana State University.

Kelsey’s Furniture stayed on the tail end of the Mounties in the Men’s City League with three victories, but were still unable to knock the Mounties out of first place.

Fifty years ago

July 15, 1971

Country music’s number-one female vocalist, Loretta Lynn, would be the showcase entertainment at this year’s Moultrie-Douglas County Fair.

C.W. Gordy was promoted to district commercial manager by General Telephone and was transferred to Lincoln.

Tuscola Radio Day was held in memory of the late Smiley Burnett and Edith Bush. Mrs. Bush and her husband founded the local radio station in 1921.

Mrs. Marie Romine, president of the Tuscola B&PW Club, would be attending the national convention to be held in Cleveland, Ohio.