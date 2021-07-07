Nobuko Allen, formerly of Tuscola, IL, passed away surrounded by her family at 11:55 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She resided in Tuscola for 47 years before moving to Hernando, MS in 2005.

She was the third child of Sawa Narusawa and Kyokei Kobayashi of Nagano, Japan. Mrs. Allen emigrated to the United States after marrying Glenn K. Allen, West Frankfort, IL. They moved to Tuscola on October 1, 1958 and raised two daughters: Bonnie and Lisa.

Mrs. Allen loved the community of Tuscola and was grateful for the love and support of many long-time friends. Proudly she became a United States Citizen in 1994 and was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church for 15 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years. Glenn K. Allen of Hernando, MS, daughters: Bonnie (Charles) Mielke of Hernando, MS and Lisa (Bobby) Pugh of Olive Branch, MS; grandson: Nickolas Allardyce and his fiance’: Kelsey, granddaughter: Lindsey (Lucas) Wheeler of Rapid City, SD, great-granddaughters: Ellie and Avery Wheeler, niece: Yoko Kobayashi of Tokyo, Japan and nephew: Musashiko Kobayashi of Nagano, Japan.

Graveside Services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, IL.

Her daughters will accompany partial cremations to Nagano, Japan in the spring of 2022.

Mrs. Allen was a gift to those who knew her. She was much loved in life, much loved now and will be loved and remain in our hearts forever.

