Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 update for end of June

New COVID cases among Douglas County residents have been on the decline recently. In fact, for the month of June (not including today) there were 10 new cases reported and one death. As of 6/29/21 there have been 2,692 known COVID cases, 44 deaths, and currently there are eight active/close contacts being monitored by DCHD. That will likely change, as there has been at least one positive case logged today, the exposure happening at a recent graduation party. As of 6/27/21, the 7-day positivity rate for Douglas County is 0.8 percent, compared to 0.9 percent for Region 6.

IDPH shows 33.68 percent of county residents are now fully vaccinated. DCHD would love to see that number increase, and vaccinations are offered by appointment at the Tuscola Outlet Mall J600 site on Mondays (J&J 9-11 a.m./Pfizer 1-4 p.m.) and Thursdays (Moderna 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.). Homebound appointments are also available by calling 217-253-4136 ext. 1225.

Folks attending the Mo-Do County Fair July 12-17 will have the opportunity to get vaccinated on site and get a treat for doing so! Get a COVID vaccine and you’ll receive a coupon redeemable for your choice of one of the following: free large lemonade, Culler’s fries, funnel cake, one beer, or $5 off carnival wristband. Vaccinations will be available Monday-Saturday that week starting at 5 p.m. We will also be on site for the Arcola Broomcorn Festival Sept. 10-12 and hope to have similar incentives in place. Just a note, we still have some Six Flags Great America tickets to give away to fully vaccinated folks.

Looking ahead to the 21-22 school year, our director of nursing is helping Arcola and Arthur school districts get certified to offer COVID rapid testing at school. The recommended protocol is testing symptomatic persons and intermittent testing of staff and sports teams. This should be a big help in quelling outbreaks and keeping school absences down. DCHD would be happy to assist any other district interested in establishing a testing program, and would also love to discuss scheduling vaccine clinics for students (perhaps at or around registration time) if there is interest.