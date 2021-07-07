Carolyn S. Payton, 82, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 1:31 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, IL

A Memorial Mass was held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen Street, Tuscola, IL with Father Angel Sierra officiating.

Carolyn was born on February 13, 1939 in Tuscola, the daughter of Edgar S. “Bus” and Bernice H. Teeters Martin. She married James Donald Payton on June 28, 1958 in Tuscola. He survives.

Also surviving is her daughter: Lori (Carl) Nichols of Tuscola, daughter-in-law: Patrice Payton of Simpsonville, KY, brother: Tony (Gabrielle) Martin of Champaign, brother-in-law: Don Murray of Rantoul, grandchildren: Christina Nichols, Holly (Michael) Pflum, Carolyn Payton, Joshua Nichols, Christopher Payton and James Payton, great-granddaughters: Colette and Mia Pflum

She was preceded in death by her parents, son: Donald Christopher Payton, brother: Charles “Chuck” Martin and sister: Charlene Murray.

Carolyn formerly worked at the Tuscola National Bank and retired from the State of Illinois Department of Public Aid, where she worked as a case worker for 30 years.

She was a member of the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughters.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com