Back in the Day 7-7-21

Ten years ago

July 13, 2011

Tuscola’s Lexi Sluder was named the 2011 Junior Miss Moultrie-Douglas at this year’s Mo-Do County Fair in Arthur.

Bob and Sue Griffith celebrated 50 years of marriage on July 16.

A few local folks got to feel like Big League players at Busch Stadium at the July 7 Cardinals/Diamondbacks game. Maggie Henningsen, Jerry Hall, Dylan Taylor, Tony VanGundy, Craig Balsar, Joseph Karamitsios, and Fred Galey were lucky winners of a raffle to enjoy pre-game festivities, and Galey had the added privilege of throwing out the first pitch.

Music, food, and fun was on tap for the benefit for the families of Scott Harsha and Kevin Wigall at the Tuscola Community Building. The music of Aaron, Clara, and Brian Henningsen was a feature attraction for the benefit.

The National Cheerleading Association held a summer cheer clinic for TCHS basketball cheerleaders at North Ward. Cheerleaders included Bridget Smith, Skylar Stevens, Sarah Lemke, Alexa Nunez, Lily Hale, Michelle Porter, Breanna Douglas, Emma Comerford, Kayce Patton, Allison Hemmer, Leslie Borries, Allison Muraski, Hannah Scribner, Anna Martinez, and Coach Deanna Woodard.

Twenty years ago

July 10, 2001

Douglas County Courthouse employees had a little pre-holiday excitement when a lightning strike set off alarms and debilitated some computer systems.

Tuscola City Council members heard from several people regarding downtown loitering and property damage caused by skateboarders and cyclists. It was deemed a critical issue and something needed to be done before someone was seriously injured.

Tuscola Little League 11- and 12-year-old All Stars included Bryson Gibson, Jared Barr, Patrick Quinn, Travis Surma, Clayton Meyer, Josh Nichols, Dane Winn, Blake Bassett, John Wienke, Jonathan Williams, Joe Vandeventer, Phillips Lewis and coaches Mark Maxey and Duff Hoel.

The Tuscola Rotary Little League team won the annual postseason Fourth of July Tournament with a 15-5 championship victory over IGA.

Thirty years ago

July 9, 1991

Tuscola City Council settled on a golf course design they thought would solve some of the city-s sewer problems in the future, while providing the course with thick, lush fairways.

Tuscola and the surrounding communities were prepared to help cystic fibrosis patient and transplant candidate Gwen Boyd of Arcola with a Help Gwen Win fund drive.

Greg and Susan Ogden of Tuscola were proud to announce the birth of their second child, Michelle Marie. She weighed in at 7 lbs., 10 oz. and was 21 inches long.

Steve Weemer, a 1989 graduate of TCHS, was named to the Blue-Grey basketball team which would compete in the upcoming Prairie State Games in Champaign-Urbana.

Forty years ago

July 14, 1981

Wayne Meyer of Tuscola was elected chairman of the Douglas County Agricultural Extension Office.

Phil Beachy took over the presidency of the Tuscola Rotary Club from Vic Buraglio.

Studio on Main, a portrait and wedding photography studio, opened for business in Tuscola under the direction of Bob McElwee, Brian Cannon, and Mitch Ditter.

Buck Hausmann tossed a no-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader for The Distillery. He and his teammates won both games of the twin bill against McCollam’s Electric.

Fifty years ago

July 8, 1971

UI football co-captain Larry McCarren was scheduled to visit Tuscola as part of the statewide Illini Football Preview Tour.

Robert S. Whitton received a 25-year service award from Panhandle Eastern.

The United States Postal Service was ushered into being at the Tuscola Post Office. Observances included an open house and the dedication of a blue spruce.

The Fourth of July Celebration at Ervin Park was almost washed out by heavy rains and high winds that deluged the area.