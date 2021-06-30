Walter G. Strohl

Walter Garland Strohl, 95 of Clinton, IL passed away 2 p.m. June 18, 2021 at his family home in Clinton, IL.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday June 30, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Cody Monkman officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with military honors. Visitation was held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday June 29, 2021 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Little Galilee Christian Assembly or the Clinton First Christian Church.

Garland was born January 5, 1926 in Shelbyville, IL the only son of Roy and Sylvia (Prosser) Strohl. He married Daris Hopper of Mattoon, IL on March 20, 1944.

Survivors include his wife of 77 years, Daris Strohl of Clinton; daughters, Janet (Wayne) Webb of Clinton and Darla (Tom) Kissel of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Vickie Strohl of Downs; grandsons, Scott (Lisa) Strohl, Bloomington, Brian (Sambath) Strohl, Beaverton, OR, Tyler “T.J.” Kissel of Lincoln; step granddaughters, Darcie (Jared) Callison, Palatine, and Kristy Semanik, Springfield; great grandsons, Logan, Colton, Caden; step great grandsons, Baylor Callison, and Bill Semanik; and step great granddaughter, Samantha (fiancé Austin McHaffey) Nebergall.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Kennth Strohl of Downs and granddaughter, Megan Leigh Kissel of Lincoln.

Garland graduated from high school at the age of fifteen. While working full time in various business careers, he was able to earn his Bachelor’s Degree from Eastern Illinois University in Business Administration.

Mr. Strohl was a member of the Clinton First Christian Church. He was also actively involved in his church and business community in Tuscola. Mr. Strohl was an elder, superintendent, and served as a board member of the Little Galilee Christian Assembly in its early development. He was an alderman and Mayor of Tuscola and the Jarman Hospital Administrator in Tuscola for several years. He ended his career as Hospital Administrator at the Shelby Memorial Hospital, Shelbyville.

Reaching the rank of Colonel, Garland was a proud veteran of the US Army Infantry serving during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was also a Battalion Commander in the Illinois National Guard, retiring from the guard as a Brigadier General.

Mr. Strohl was a well-respected member of his communities, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed.

