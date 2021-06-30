Robert L. Rund, 83, of Metcalf died at 5:08 a.m. on June 22, 2021 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman.

Bob was born on July 3, 1937 to Wilbert and Helena (Scheafer) Rund. He married Lupe (Lemus) Rund on January 26, 1996 in Tuscola.

He is survived by his wife, Lupe Rund; seven children, Laurie Sturtewagen of Paris, Susan (Chris) Smith of Greenup, Amy (Scott Stortzum) Rund of Texas, Ed Montgomery of Champaign, Bertrand (Rachel) Ray of Tuscola, Roi Ray of Arcola, and Jean Ray of Arcola; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two siblings, Valentine “Val” Rund and Shirley (Dean) Camp; one sister-in-law, Doris Rund; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, Francis Rund, Paulene (Florent) Ochs, Alice (Carl) Cunningham, Lawrence Rund, Raymond (Annette) Rund, Joseph Rund, Donald (Joann) Rund, John Rund, and Thomas John Rund (Bobs twin brother that died the very next day after birth); and one sister-in-law Marie Rund.

Before Bob could graduate from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas for four years. All of his brothers and his father served in the military. Once out of the Army, he came home to continue working on his family farm which has been around for many generations. Bob loved working in his garden, canning, playing cards with family and friends, dancing, skating, cooking for the legion fish fry, and most of all he loved his family.

Bob was a member of the Paris Moose Lodge, Farm Bureau, and a lifelong member of the St. Michaels Catholic Church in Hume.

A celebration of life was held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Joines Funeral Home (Newman). Military rites were held at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hume American Legion Post 369.