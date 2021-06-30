Larry P. Trudeau

Larry Paul Trudeau, 73, of Villa Grove died at 10:55 a.m. Monday (June 21, 2021) at home.

Larry was born on Aug. 18, 1947, in Watseka, to George and Mary (Saxton) Trudeau. He married Kristine Soard on Oct. 19, 1979, in Champaign.

He is survived by his son, Everett (Angela) Trudeau of Villa Grove; two granddaughters, Brittney and Zowie; and two brothers, Kevin and Jack Trudeau.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kristine Trudeau.

Larry was a proud Navy veteran who served for four years on the USS Galveston during the Vietnam War. Later in life, he and his wife worked for Villa Grove Peace Meal for nine years. Larry enjoyed the outdoors and loved to care for his lawn.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with Pastor Duane Piercy officiating. Burial followed at Camargo Cemetery. A visitation was held an hour prior to the service (2 to 3 p.m.).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Villa Grove Peace Meal.