Craig E. Chapman

Craig Emerson Chapman, 74, of Atwood, IL, passed away at 9:40 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Funeral Services were held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL. Burial was in the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until 12: 30 p.m. on Friday with Masonic Services at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Craig was born on June 3, 1947 in Decatur, IL, the son of Emerson M. and Maxine Bishop Chapman. He married Cheryl Conour on September 7, 1968 in Atwood. She survives.

Also surviving is his mother: Maxine Chapman of Atwood, children: Kim Meeks of Elgin, David M. Chapman of Atwood and Erica (Brock) Casteel of Lovington, grandchildren: Alicia (Trevor) Perry, Chelsea Waller, Logan Waller, Jaelyn Meeks, Morgan and Camden Casteel, great-granddaughter: Ava Pinne, sister: Jody (Mike) McKelvy of Mt. Vernon and brother: Tony (Alana) Chapman of Bolingbrook. Craig had many nieces and nephews and thought the world of all of them.

He was preceded in death by his father and brother: Cary Chapman.

Craig graduated from the University of Illinois and the U of I School of Pharmacy in Chicago, IL. He worked as a pharmacist for many years. He owned and operated The Pharmacy in Tuscola from 1972 until 1978. Craig then continued to work at the Medicine Shoppe and Kmart in Decatur and then CVS and Walmart in Champaign-Urbana until his retirement.

He was a member and served as a deacon of the First Baptist Church of Atwood. Craig was a lifetime member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association. He served as a school board member of the Atwood-Hammond School District and served as Unity Township Trustee. Craig was a lifetime and 53-year member of the Atwood Masonic Lodge #651, AF & AM, having served as past master in 1995 and 1996. He was also a member of the Arthur Masonic Lodge #825, Ansar Shrine, Tri-County Shrine Club, Knights Templar and the York Rite.

Craig enjoyed genealogy, gardening and working around the yard.

The Chapman family would like to thank Dr. Evelena Ontiveros and everyone at Cancer Care Specialists for providing excellent care for Craig.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Atwood.

Online condolences may be shared via www.hilligossshraderfh.com