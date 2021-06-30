Barbara F. Ellerbusch

Barbara Faye Baccus Ellerbusch, 79, of Metropolis, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Ellerbusch was born April 3, 1942 in Boaz (rural Massac County).

She was a 1959 graduate of Joppa High School. Barbara and Norman Ellerbusch were united in marriage on July 18, 1959 at the Boaz Pentecostal Church. Barbara had retired after 30 years from LittelFuse Company in Tuscola, Illinois. They moved back to Metropolis in 2010. Barbara loved her grandchildren, loved animals and enjoyed reading. She was an avid George Strait fan and if there was a concert around she would be there. Barbara loved to shop and her license plates number was SHOPPIN 6.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Ellerbusch of Metropolis; son, Steve and Deena Ellerbusch of South Elgin, Illinois; two grandchildren, Ashlee (Brad Ginther) Ellerbusch of Tuscola, Illinois; Paul Ellerbusch of Chicago; sister, Eleanor and Gene Myrick of Metropolis and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Franzena Basham Baccus; sister, Verna Heal; nephew, Kevin Myrick; half brother, Paul Franklin Baccus.