Back in the Day 6-30-21

Ten years ago

July 6, 2011

Tuscola had great weather and a great turnout at the 2011 Sparks in the Park Celebration.

The Maus Family Funeral Home was sold at a Douglas County sheriff’s sale to Steven and Andrea Saltzman.

The Tuscola High School FFA worked to restore a 1947 McCormack Farmall H tractor for a fundraiser for the club.

Matt and Marissa Franks were pleased to announce the birth of their first child, Lane Richard Franks, born May 12, 2011.

Richard Kidwell was installed as the new Rotary Club President at the June 28 annual picnic. The picnic additionally named Jim Voyles as the Rotarian of the Year and presented Voyles, Jim Kleiss, and Colleen Lehmann with special service awards.

This year’s Miss Moultrie-Douglas Contestants included Stephany Helmuth and Karla Arguelles of Arcola; Becky Hemmer, Rachel Craddock and Emily Groves of Tuscola; Andrea Bernardi, Arthur; Britney Wierman, Atwood; Stephanie Wilson, Sullivan; and Caryn Kibler, Newman.

Twenty years ago

July 3, 2001

Douglas County Department of Human Services staff members were recipients of the Superior Team Accuracy Award for food stamps. Caseworkers Susan Wisovaty, Troy Arends, Sue Carter, Judy Wright, Gerry Baumann, and LOA Shirley McCumber.

Patrick Quinn had a heated up Friday afternoon when he had to quickly evaluate his pickup truck after hearing a loud popping noise and fire breaking out in the engine compartment.

John Jared Blaudow earned the Provost Scholarship at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for his outstanding academic achievement.

Tuscola Warrior football players finished first in the 7-on-7 tournament held in Champaign.

Thirty years ago

July 2, 1991

Tuscola’s Quantum plant continues to make headlines after announcing that they will eliminate 300 of the 540 total jobs by the end of 1991.

Paul Sturke received the Rotarian of the Year award at the club’s recent banquet. The event also concluded Andy Rahn’s presidential term, as Jim Kleiss took over the helm.

The Douglas County Board voted to reduce its number of seats from seven to six. The redistricting plan was a compromise of an earlier proposal that would have reduced the board down to five seats.

The Tuscola Little Leagues season was coming to a close after enjoying a banner year of success at Ervin Park.

Forty years ago

July 7, 1981

The Fourth of July celebration was almost washed out by high winds and heavy rains that resulted in Tuscola enjoying Fifth–not fourth–of July fireworks.

For the second year in a row, J.C. Sigler of Tuscola won the horseshoe pitching championship at the Fourth of July tournament held at Ervin Park.

Robert S. Whitton received a 25-year service award from Panhandle Eastern.

Residents of Murdock were still bailing out from heavy rain that left the small town under 18 inches to four feet of water.

Fifty years ago

July 1, 1971

The Tuscola City Council resolved an issue of long-standing by agreeing to rezone approximately 20 acres of Hillcrest subdivision, which would allow for a mobile home development.

Benedict’s Well-Worth Variety Discount Store was sold to the Arndt family of Newton.

Mrs. Doll (Bessie) Teeters received a wristwatch in appreciation of her 25 years of service at the Tuscola Well-Worth Variety Discount Store.

Waldo C. Ball was named national president of the Ambucs at the 49th National Ambuc Convention.