Villa Grove Heritage boys conclude season at state finals June 23, 2021 | 0 By Tony Hookwe VGH Boy's Track and Field In the final competition for the Villa Grove Heritage athletic co-op, Villa Grove shot putter Daelin Price finished 21st, and Heritage 800m competitor Zach Ruwe finished in 28th place. Posted in Sports