Orlena M. McDaniel

Orlena May McDaniel, 87, of Tuscola, passed away at 5:20 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side.

Funeral Services were held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Tuscola First Christian Church, 101 East Church Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Les Evans officiating. Burial followed in the Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation was held two hours prior to the service at the church.

Orlena was born on April 3, 1934 in Tuscola, the daughter of Homer Leroy and Virginia Helen Day Teeter. She married Curtis L. McDaniel on November 5, 1965 in Tuscola. He survives.

Also surviving are her son: Robert (Lisa) Fowler of Westfield, IN, daughters: Shann Wilks of Tuscola and Alison (Jeremy) Klein of Russellville, KY, grandchildren: Shelby (Aaron) Kincaid, Taylor Wilks, Colin Gilles. Jason (Erica) Fowler and Chelsey Fowler, great-grandchildren: Eleanor and Griffin, sisters: Amanda (Frank) Cribbett of Colorado Springs, CO and Patricia Voyles of Hesperia, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law: Delmar Voyles.

Orlena worked as a cosmetologist for over 40 years. She graduated from Chrysler Beauty Academy, Decatur, IL. Orlena was a member of the Tuscola First Christian Church and Tuscola Women of the Moose.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, painting, entertaining, playing cards, spending time with her grandchildren and having fellowship with others.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Carle Hospice.

