Melvin R. Yoder, 71 of Atwood, IL passed away 6:54 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Arthur Mennonite Church, 710 East Park Street in Arthur, IL. Rev. Glen Rhodes officiated. Burial was in the Mackville Cemetery in Atwood, IL. Visitations were held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Melvin was born on December 22, 1949, in Arcola, IL. He was a son of Rueben J. and Irma E. (Yoder) Yoder. He married Cindy L. Lindgren on August 7, 1976, in Tuscola, IL.

He is survived by Cindy Yoder of Atwood, IL, three children, Samantha Elaine Brown of Tuscola, IL, Amanda Ann Yoder of Tuscola, IL and Ethan Iver Lindgren Yoder of Atwood, IL, five grandchildren, Ayla Elaine Brown of Champaign, IL, Madison RayAnn Yoder of Mattoon, IL, Noah Joseph Reuben Yoder of Bruce, IL, Lilly JoeAnn Bratten-Yoder of Tuscola, IL and Sophia LouAnn Yoder of Tuscola, IL, one great-grandchild, Lincoln James Pierce of Mattoon, IL, three sisters, Anna Yoder and her husband Nelson of Sullivan, IL, Katie Graber of Arthur, IL and Martha Stutzman and her husband John of Worthington, IN, two brothers, Sylvan Yoder and his wife Katie Ann of Arcola, IL and John Yoder and his wife Sarah Ann of Lovington, IL, good friend Mykel Warnsley of Mt. Zion, IL and two cats, Chopper and Graybell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Paul Yoder and brother-in-law, Al Graber.

Melvin served in 1W Service in the Orthopedic Hospital in Colorado.

Melvin was a member of the Arthur Mennonite Church where he served as a Christian Ed Leader and was on the Discipling Commission. He designed a program for the ADM Chillers and retired from ADM in Decatur as an Industrial Technician in 2016. Melvin volunteered at the Arthur MCC Thrift Shop.

He enjoyed the annual bicycle ride, cruising the cornfield, gardening, woodworking, baking, especially his famous cheesecakes, cooking and grilling. Melvin was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Melvin enjoyed collecting marbles and slag glass. He was a shade tree mechanic, fixing lawn mowers and tillers. He enjoyed treasure hunting with his metal detectors.

Memorials may be made to the Arthur Mennonite Church or the Arthur MCC Thrift Shop.