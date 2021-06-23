Joyce E. Rhodes

Joyce Elaine (Brethorst) Rhodes, 78, of Decatur, IL passed away at 5:37 A.M. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Spirit of Life Church, 4994 Baker Woods Ln in Decatur, IL. Pastor Doug Rudow officiated. Burial was at 3:00 p.m. in the Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City, IL. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Joyce was born on June 12, 1942, in Bloomington, IL. She was the daughter of Siept Henry and

Marianna (Harding) Brethorst. She married Herman Rhodes on July 1, 1994, in Decatur, IL. He

passed away on October 23, 2005.

She is survived by two children, Mark A. Plotner and Michelle L. Warren both of Decatur, IL;

four grandchildren, John G. Plotner, Ryan R. Warren of Decatur, IL, Chloe Ann Warren of

Belmont, NC, and McKinna E. Warren of Decatur, IL; four great-grandchildren, Saya K., Ruger R., Remington R., and Benjamin R.J. Warren, all of Decatur, IL; and one brother, Gary Brethorst and his wife Margie of Hendersonville, TN.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Herman, and one brother, Larry Brethorst.

Joyce was a member of the Spirit of Life Church in Decatur, IL. She had been a member of the

Marantha Assembly of God in Decatur, IL.

Joyce worked in accounting most of her life, having been employed by Sullivan Chevy in Decatur, IL, Decatur Firemen’s Credit Union, John’s Marine, Central Illinois Barber and Beauty College, Crown Cork & Seal in Warrensburg, IL, and she owned and operated the Wild Daisy Florist and Wedding Chapel in Decatur, IL. She also enjoyed her last years of retirement volunteering at the Senior Center making flowers.

Joyce enjoyed painting, drawing, sewing, and she sold custom lamp shades and draperies.

She loved the Lord and served him with all of her heart. She loved all of her children,

grandchildren, and great-grandchildren tremendously.

Memorials may be sent to the family.