Boyd boys bring home some hardware from IHSA State Track Meet

By Lenny Sementi

One week after Alyssa Williams and the Lady Warriors found some precious medals at the IHSA State Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston the Boyd brothers did some mining themselves. James and Chris Boyd, like they have all season long, rose to the occasion leaving the big blue oval at EIU with three state medals in tow.

Chris, a sophomore with a bright future found his way onto the podium twice medaling in both throwing events while the elder of the two James collected his all state accolades in the pole vault. The senior ended his time in the black in gold clearing a personal best 4.15 meters or just over 13 and a half feet capturing a fifth place medal and five team points. Chris was a few spots higher in the shot put PRing as well with a toss of 16.24 meters capturing third and seven team points. He backed it up with an 11th place finish in the discus hitting the ground at 40.64 meters.

Speaking of personal and season bests, Coach Ryan Hornaday’s 4×400 meter relay turned in their best ever outing. James Boyd took the baton from Bryce Graves, handed it off to Logan Wallace who dished it to fellow senior Clayton Hausmann who crossed the line in three minutes and 33 seconds for an 11th place finish. The Warriors ended their day at EIU in 22nd place overall in Class 1A.