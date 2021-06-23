Alan W. Scott

Alan Wayne Scott, 70 of Arcola, IL passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his residence.

No formal services will be held at this time. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Alan was born on December 6, 1950 in Tuscola, IL. He was a son of Wayne Roy and Hettie Ann (Fullerton) Scott. He married Elena Elsa Anier on July 1, 1972 in Olongapo City, Philippines. She passed away on November 6, 2020.

He is survived by two sons, Anthony Scott and Ivan Scott both of Arcola, IL, three grandchildren, Hayden Ethan Scott, Lilliahna Anier Scott and Eleanor Rose Scott; one sister Sheryl Deckard of Tuscola, IL

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Alan was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. After he got out of the military he worked a hog farm, he later drove a concrete truck for Staley Concrete. Alan eventually took a job with Herff-Jones and retired after several years of service.

Alan enjoyed playing guitar, putting models together, working in his yard, fishing or just being outside. Alan was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.