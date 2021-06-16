Villa Grove High School Blue Devils sports wrap

VGH Girls Track

Madison Burwell’s school record toss of 35.19 meters earned her a ninth place finish in the discus at the IHSA Class 1a state track and field meet. The 4x800m relay quartet of Kyleigh Price, Madison Logan, Hailey Stutz and Emma Buesing failed to place at state, finishing 25th.

VGH Boys Track

Freshman Zach Ruwe raced to a second place finish in the 800m, making the two lap circuit in 2:08.83 seconds to qualify for next week’s IHSA class 1a state meet. Joining him in Charleston will be Daelin Price, whose 13.81m shot put toss was good for second place, punching his ticket to state.