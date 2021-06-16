Stephen W.  Marrs

Stephen W. (Zeke) Marrs, 71, of Villa Grove died at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday (June 9,2021) at his home with his family by his side.

Steve was born September 20, 1949 in Paris, Illinois. He was the son of Frederick W. Marrs and Kathleen Faye Jones Marrs. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Connie L. Martin, Paula J. Uphoff, and one nephew, Tony W. Payton. Survivors include two sisters, Carmen R. McNamara (David) of Champaign, Illinois and Marilyn S. Klinkow of Urbana, Illinois and three nieces and two nephews, Buffie Shelmadine of Tuscola, IL, Cory Hampsten of Paris, IL Lindsey Cagle of Tuscola, IL Zack Cagle of Tuscola, IL and Melissa Baier of Oswego, IL. He also had several Great- nieces and Great-nephews and one Great-great-nephew.

Steve graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1968. He then entered the US Army where he proudly served in the Vietnam War. Following his enlistment Steve worked for the railroad (Union Pacific Railroad) for thirty-eight years. His career included duties as a trainman, conductor and railroad engineer. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, occasionally riding his motorcycle. He was a member of Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, VFW of Villa Grove, and The American Legion.

Funeral arrangements visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and funeral service at 2 p.m. with Ted Shearer officiating and Military rites by the Villa Grove VFW Post 2876 on Saturday June 19, 2021 at Joines Funeral Home 1375 IL 130 Villa Grove, IL 61956. Memorial may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.