Rebecca J. Winn

Rebecca “Becky” Joan Winn, 73, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the family she adored, on June 3, 2021 at the home of her youngest daughter in Rotonda West, FL.

Becky was born September 27, 1947 in Indianapolis, IN. The second daughter of William Enoch Alexander I and Joan Horine Alexander. Her family relocated to Tuscola, IL. in 1957.

In the Tuscola High School Class of ’66 Yearbook, Becky wrote a vow to marry her high school sweetheart and become Mrs. Ronald Joseph Winn. After graduating, Becky married her best friend and the love of her life on August 13, 1966 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola, Illinois. She and Ron moved to California where Ron was stationed at Mather’s Air Force Base in Rancho Cordova. They moved back to Tuscola in 1969 with a blond haired baby boy in the back seat of their Ford Maverick. They made a loving home on the Winn family farm and raised three greatly loved children, Ronald Joseph Winn Jr. (Carol) of Tuscola, IL. Jody M. Winn of Champaign, IL. and Katrina Kay Kohlbecker (Paul) of Rotonda West, FL. In August, they would have been married for 55 years. He survives.

All who knew Becky knew of her great love for her husband and her children. She was an amazingly strong and determined woman and there was nothing more important to her than family. She was an extraordinary cook and to this day, there is no one who makes better noodles. An avid gardener, she took great pride in making all things beautiful.

She found great joy in caring for the ones she loved. A gentle and caring soul with a huge love for people and animals both. An amazing friend who always knew when someone was in need. She showed she was thinking of you with the smallest, simplest of gestures. A fresh tomato on your front porch or a jar of her homemade pickles with a loving note. She knew when someone needed her and she always made sure you knew someone cared. Fun-loving and always active, she loved to be outdoors, work on the farm, race cars, ride motorcycles, water ski and do anything and everything anyone told her she couldn’t. Her love for music and dancing is a trait passed down to her children and to their children and will be kept alive forever. She was an unstoppable, whirlwind, breath of fresh air who could make you laugh, dance and cry all in one day.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, (William and Joan Alexander of Washington, IL.) two brothers (William Alexander II of Washington, IL. and Edward Alexander of Peoria, IL.) and one sister (Jeanne Rankins of Oakland, IL.).

She is survived by her loving husband and three children, Ronald J. Winn Jr. (Carol) of Tuscola, IL., Jody M. Winn of Champaign, IL. and Katrina K. Kohlbecker (Paul) of Rotonda West, FL. Five Grandchildren, Kori J. Winn, Emily K. Wilsey, Daniel B. Pearce, Carly E. Vines and Nathan J. Pearce. Four Great Grandsons, Jaxen J. Hites, Ashton J. York, Maddox L. Warmoth and Maverick R. Wilsey. A brother, Gary M. Alexander of Villa Grove, IL., one sister, Cindy Cummings of Texas and a special daughter and family friend, Juli Trumbull.

Becky was cremated and there will be no services. Her ashes will be cared for and spread together with her devoted husband’s for eternity. Always together. The way they lived.

A “Celebration of Life” is being arranged for September of this year in Tuscola, IL. The best way to remember our beautiful wife and mother is to tell stories, cry a little, laugh, sing and never stop dancing.