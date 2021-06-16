Marlene Ball, 84, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 7:04 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Kent Conover officiating. Burial followed in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Marlene was born on June 10, 1937 in Louisville, IL, the daughter of John and Geneva Krantz Mefford. She married Douglas A. Ball on December 20, 1965. He preceded her in death on May 31, 1978.

Marlene is survived by her sister: Eileen Daugherty, brother: Jim Mefford, many nieces and nephews and extended nieces and nephews both blood related and not related.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Lottie Krantz and Jessie Coteral, brothers: Ed Mefford and Wes Mefford.

Marlene was a remarkable woman who never knew a stranger. Whether man or animal, she would always take in any “stray” who needed her. Every child was her child. If you needed something, no matter what it was, you could always find it “in the back room.” The walls of her home saw many card games, get-togethers, laughter and tears. She was very close with her siblings, and even at their age watching them together was like watching children play. She was adored by many generations of children and helped raise each and every one of them. Marlene loved playing bingo and card games with her friends and family. She was the most caring, giving and reliable person anyone knew.

Special thanks go out to Jack Ledbetter, Brandi Reinhart, James Atterberry, Charles Atterberry, Jacob Atterberry, Kim Roan and Christine Fancher, who made it possible for Marlene to pass peacefully at home with her pets.

Special thanks also to Dana Helmuth for caring for Marlene’s pets for 2 years while she was being cared for at her niece’s home.

Marlene formerly worked as an inspector for Magnavox, Urbana, IL

“For a woman who never had her own children, every single one of us became hers. She never gave up on any of us, even in the moments we deserved it. We always had a home at her house. Her door was never locked.”

