Lou E. Hendrickson

Lou Ellender Hendrickson, 78, of Casey, IL, passed away at 2:06 a.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Union Hospital, Terre Haute, IN

Funeral Services were held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL. Burial was in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Lou was born on March 15, 1943 in Tompkinsville, KY, the daughter of Edgar C. and Mildred Parsley York. She was previously married to William Armbrust and Lawrence Switzer, Jr. She married Michael Hendrickson on June 3, 2017 at Walnut Point State Park in Oakland, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are her daughters: Katherine (Bryant) Hansen of Hanover, PA, Jeanette (David) Cook of Topeka, KS, son: Timothy (Rosanne) Switzer of Effingham, stepsons: Michael Hendrickson, Jr. of Mattoon, Timothy (Kathy) Hendrickson of Atwood, sister: Shirley (Kenneth) Pyle of Villa Grove, brother: Steve (Lori) York of Springfield, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, sister-in-law: Dottie (Bill) Murry of Tuscola, brother-in-law: Preston Hendrickson of Mattoon

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Billie Wallace, Sue Long, brother: Eddie York.

Lou worked as a nurse’s assistant for many years. She enjoyed helping with the Celebrate Recovery Outreach. Lou was a motorcycle enthusiast. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to: Hands-4-Paws, PO Box 204, Tuscola, IL 61953

