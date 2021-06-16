Kevin L. Daugherty

Kevin Lee Daugherty, 64, died at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday (April 14, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Wimple Park Pavilion, Tuscola, IL.

