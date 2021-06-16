IDPH updates Phase 5 guidance for businesses and other venues

This guidance replaces the industry-specific guidance that the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity published as part of the state’s Restore Illinois plan. This guidance includes recommendations for types of businesses and venues, customers, and employees in order to help maintain healthy environments and operations, as well as lower the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The following are recommended prevention strategies that recognize that while the state ofIllinois has made substantial progress in vaccinating its residents, a number of individuals remain ineligible or have not yet chosen to be vaccinated. Consistent use of prevention strategies will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect people who are not fully vaccinated, including customers, employees, and their families. As always, businesses and local municipalities may choose to implement additional prevention strategies as they deem appropriate.

* COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and widely available across Illinois. Everyone aged 12 years and older should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to keep from getting and/or spreading COVID-19.

* For businesses and venues where everyone present is fully vaccinated, the state does not require face coverings and social distancing in both indoor and outdoor settings. Businesses and municipalities are permitted to continue requiring face coverings and social distancing as they deem appropriate.

* For indoor businesses and venues where everyone present is not fully vaccinated, unvaccinated persons should wear face covering and maintain six feet social distance. Businesses and venues may continue to require face coverings and/or social distancing. Outdoor Businesses and venues, unvaccinated persons may choose not to wear face covering when able to maintain a six-foot social distance while outdoors, unless required to do so by a business or municipality.

* Although people who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear face covering understate guidance, businesses and venues should be supportive of customers and employees who choose to wear a face covering.

* Persons who are immunocompromised should consider wearing face coverings when in settings where others may not be fully vaccinated.

* All unvaccinated persons should wear face coverings in crowded settings,both indoors and outdoors, especially when youth are present. See CDC guidance for further information.

* There are limited circumstances and settings where all individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, must continue to wear a mask in accordance with CDC guidance: (1) on public transportation, (2) in congregate facilities, (3) in health care settings, and where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws ,rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

* Individuals in schools, day care settings, and educational institutions should continue to follow separate guidance issued by the Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and Illinois Department of Public Health.

* All businesses and venues should support social distancing to the extent possible, especially in indoor settings. Businesses and venues should apply best practices in managing distancing at such places as concessions/counters, public restrooms, and lines/queuing.

* This guidance will be updated as the CDC releases new recommendations and is meant to supplement federal or local guidance, safety laws, rules, regulations on business safety policies that may expressly require a face covering and/or social distancing.

* Continue to consult the CDC and IDPH websites for updated resources, guidelines, and rules related to COVID-19 safety.