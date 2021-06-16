Boyd’s and their buddies moving to IHSA State Track Meet at EIU

By Lenny Sementi

The Boyd’s James and Chris have a track season to remember dominating area meets in the field events and the duo did it once more in the Tuscola Sectional this past Friday evening. The duo extended their season one more week, both qualifying for the IHSA State Meet at the big blue oval at Eastern Illinois University.

And they will have some company as head coach Ryan Hornaday dialed up the right foursome in the 4×400 meter relay. The Warriors posted six personal records as a team and battled their way to a solid fourth place finish out of seventeen teams falling just three points short of third.

Sophomore thrower Chris Boyd and for all intents and purposes first year entrant after last year was taken away by the pandemic will put his skills on display at EIU in two events. He won the shot with a toss of 14.78 meters collecting a gold medal and an automatic berth in the state meet. The big boy doubled up taking home another gold and a spot in the state finals winning the discus hitting the grass at 43.83 meters. He enters state seeded tenth in the disc and twelfth in the shot and will need a few more meters in both to find his way onto the podium.

James brought home a gold as well collecting first place honors, a seventh seed and advancement in the pole vault clearing 3.90 meters. Freshman Will Foltz finished in the top ten and PR’d topping 3.40 meters.

James, like Chris, will also take part in a second event, the 4×400 meter relay. Bryce Graves, Boyd, Logan Wallace and Clayton Hausmann turned four laps in three minutes and 35 seconds crossing the line in second place overall, earning an automatic berth to the state meet. They will be seeded fifteenth and if they can shave a few seconds off their time have an opportunity to find a spot on the podium. Joining them as alternates will be Ben Hornaday, Josiah Hortin, Connor Lewis and Tristan Gadomski.

Hornaday, Graves, Wallace and Hausmann scored points in the 4×200 relay taking fourth with a 1:35.

Hornaday also PR’d in the 100 breaking twelve for the first time posting an 11.94. Hortin added to the team totals in the open 800 with a 2:13 ending his night in third donating six points and Adi Patel tacked on one himself taking sixth with a personal best of 47.08 in the grueling 300-meter low hurdles. Speaking of career bests Lewis and Krish Patel also found their way to one. Lewis PR’d in the long jump hitting the sand at 5.90 meters taking fourth while Patel PR’d in the triple jump leaping 11.69 meters to take fifth overall.