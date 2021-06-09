Villa Grove High School summer sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

VGH Girls Track and Field

Sending five to state finals

Madison Burwell’s toss of 113.84 feet was good enough to win the Discus at the IHSA class 1A sectional meet at Tuscola on June 4. The toss, unofficially the number 12 distance in class 1A sectional competition, qualified her to compete in the state meet on June 10 at EIU. The quartet of Emma Buesing, Kyleigh Price, Madison Logan and Hailey Stutz also punched their ticket to state, finishing second in the 4X800m relay.

VGH Baseball

Jousted by Knights

Noah Davison went 2-2 with two RBI’s and a run scored, but the Hawks dropped a 5-4 decision to ALAH on June 1. Carson Howard took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) in 2.1 innings of relief. Howard also stroked a double and scored a run for VGH. Nick Coffin and Luke Zimmermann tallied the other runs for Villa Grove Heritage.

End Season in loss to Hoopeston

The Hawks saw their season come to an end with a 5-2 loss to Hoopeston in an IHSA 2A regional contest. Mason Wyant took the loss, giving up five earned runs in a complete game appearance. Dylan Ploense doubled and scored a run, and Luke Zimmermann doubled and went 2-3 for Villa Grove Heritage. The Hawks saw their season record end at 8-11.

Villa Grove Softball

Jousted by Knights

Villa Grove dropped an 11-8 decision to Blue Ridge on June 1.

Cage Timberwolves

Chloe Reardon, threatening the school record for RBI’s, went 3-3 and drove in six while scoring a pair of runs, and Vanessa Wright went 3-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBI’s and two runs scored as the Blue Devils defeated Okaw Valley 15-2 on June 3. Alex Brown got the win, throwing a complete game in the five-inning contest, allowing no earned runs. Alison Pangburn chipped in with three singles, two RBI’s and two runs scored., Emma Bratten-Noice, Logan Lillard, Kaylee Arbuckle and Brown each tallied a pair of scores for Villa Grove.

Roughed by Riders

Villa Grove’s bats were held in check by Arcola pitching as they fell 2-1 in the championship game of the IHSA Class 1A regional final, held at Arcola. Kaylee Arbuckle doubled and drove in Maci Clodfelder for the only run for VGSB. Alison Pangburn also doubled for the blue and gold. Alex Brown was the tough luck loser on the mound, giving up just two earned runs on six hits in the loss.