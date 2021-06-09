The Embarras River Basin Agency offering scholarships for college students

The Embarras River Basin Agency, Inc. (ERBA), in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) through the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG), will have scholarships available for income eligible individuals who want to attend college this fall. ERBA serves the following nine counties: Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper, Lawrence and Richland. A limited number of $500 Scholarships will be awarded to eligible applicants in each of these counties.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be attending an Illinois College, University or Community College as a full time student during the fall 2021 semester, have at least a C average, and must meet CSBG income guidelines. All interested individuals are encouraged to apply.

You may pick up an application beginning April 1, 2020 at the local ERBA office in the county, where you reside, or on www.erbainc.org website, and schedule an appointment to return your completed application before June 18, 2020.