TCHS boys track team run to second place to conference hardware

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys track team ended their night in second place this past Wednesday a few points shy of a strong Shelbyville team at the Central Illinois Conference track and field meet in Macon at Meridian High School. Coach Ryan Hornaday’s squad ended the night with nine top three finishes in all and exited Macon with three All Conference medals all in the hand of the Boyd brothers James and Chris.

Chris was a dual All League performer taking first in both throwing events. The sophomore hit the sand at 14.48 meters in the shot put to collect ten team points and a gold medal. Then hurled the discus 42.91 meters, donating ten more points while adding another gold medal to the trophy case. Hans Goodman scored in the disc as well, ending up in fifth with a toss of 37.87 meters.

Big brother James took home the family’s third All CIC medal clearing 3.96 meters in the pole vault collecting ten first place points. Will Foltz delivered in the event also taking fifth overall with a vault of 3.05 meters. James was a near miss on a fourth gold for the Boyd clan with a runner-up finish leaping 11.82 meters in the triple jump. Krish Patel was right behind in third posting a personal best effort of 11.65 meters. Peyton Armstrong rounded out the scoring in the field events with a fifth place outing in the long jump hitting the sand at 5.41 meters, also a PR.

Speaking of PR’s, seven more were delivered in the open. Freshman Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett both turned in career bests taking third in the 800-meters (2:07) and 3200-meters (10:50) respectively. Hortin doubled down, turning four laps in 5:01 to take fourth in the 1600. Sophomore Hunter Branca finished off the scoring in the opens with a fifth place finish PR’ing rounding the big black oval in 55.41.

All four of Hornaday’s relays picked up points with the grueling 4×800 setting the tone with a second place finish with Clayton Hausmann, Logan Wallace, Riley Nolan and Hortin handling the baton. Hausmann and Wallace were part of two more, joining with James Boyd and Hornaday to take third in the 4×400 and then Hornaday and Boston Broady for a fourth place in the 4×200. Hornaday then joined up with Krish Patel, Broady and Connor Lewis producing two-points with a fifth place in the 4×100.