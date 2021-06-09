Perfect ending for Lady Warriors softball team conference season

Tuscola’s softball team ended their season on a high note. The Lady Warriors were perfect in more ways than one this past Tuesday, June 1. Black and gold ace Kaitlyn Reifsteck fired a perfect game in the season finale in a 10-0 win over Sullivan as her and her buddies capped off an undefeated Central Illinois Conference season to take home the CIC championship at home on senior night.

The Warriors put two on the board in the first, five in the second, two in the third and hit the magic number ten with one in the bottom of the fourth. Reifsteck induced a pop fly to third baseman Jessie Martin and then fanned the final two to secure the league title and the perfect game. The senior allowed no runs, no hits and no walks, setting 15 Lady Redskins down in order while striking out 13 on just 56 pitches.

The Warriors banged out 12 hits with Marissa Russo leading the way with a three for three outing that included a two-bagger. Speaking of doubles Taylor Musgrave, Kendyl Ring and Kendal Morgan all added one to the team totals as well. Ella Boyer and Isabelle Wilcox went one better each tripling in the game. Ring, Reifsteck, Boyer, Wilcox and Morgan all banged out a pair of hits in the contest.

They opened Tuesday afternoon, winning the front end of the twin bill holding on to beat St. Teresa 15-8 in seven innings. Tuscola put a pair on the board in the bottom of the first and never trailed en-route to a run rule shortened victory despite two home runs by the Lady Bulldogs. Kerri Pierce worked six innings collecting the win on the hill for the Warriors. She gave up seven runs, four earned on eight hits while walking two and striking out six. She helped her own cause with two hits and two RBI’s, including an RBI double.

Wilcox worked the seventh giving up one run on two hits and a walk. She did more than her share of the damage at the plate out of the cleanup spot pushing two across the dish with a two-run dinger. Martin, Musgrave and Ring all doubled as well and delivered two hits a piece in the game.

One day earlier on Memorial Day they took to the road and came away with a 10-2 victory at Warrensburg. Both teams scored in the first with the Warriors coming out on top 2-1 before Tuscola put three more on the board in the top of the second. They tagged on five more in the fourth running out to a 10-1 lead. Reifsteck collected the win giving up two runs on four hits while taking care of ten on her own. Musgrave led the charge at the dish going two for three in the game with a double and an RBI. Boyer, Martin and Russo all donated a pair of hits also and combined for six RBI’s.