Lady Warriors track team state bound in 4×2 and 100-meter dash

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girls track coach Drew Sterkel was all smiles this past Friday after his Lady Warriors not only took second place in the 16 team Tuscola Sectional but also advanced eight athletes to the State Meet this Thursday. The ladies in black and gold edged a good Sullivan squad posting 63 points ending the night on their home oval in the runner up spot.

Junior sprinter Alyssa Williams continued her dominance leading the scoring delivering 30 points in individual events and lent a hand in eight more joining with Brynn Tabeling, Mia Hausmann and Laney Cummings to take second in the 4×200 meter relay. Coach Sterkel will add Paige Goad, Hannah Hornaday and Sydney Moss as alternates to the group that enters the state meet ranked fifth overall after rounding the track twice in one minute and 50 seconds.

Individually Williams heads to the big blue oval at Eastern Illinois University with the top time in the open 100-meter after breaking the tape and another school record crossing the line in 12.14 seconds. She is ranked second entering the state meet in the 200-meter dash after winning the Sectional with a time of 25.78 just a tenth of a second off the top time. Carlie Seip added to the team time the 200 as well taking fourth donating four points to the cause.

Williams and Seip both delivered points to the cause in the jumps. The duo collected a combined 18 points. Williams came away with her fourth gold medal capturing first in the long jump with a personal best leap of 5.58 meters. Seip scored in both the high jump and the triple jump. The senior was a near miss on a trip to EIU ending her night one spot out of qualification in the triple taking third place. She also was just a few inches away in the high jump ending her night in fifth clearing 1.47 meters. Natalie Hasting found her way to seven points in the throws ending one place away from qualification with a third place outing in the shot posting a PR with a put of 9.99 meters. She added one more point in the discus with a toss of 29.2 meters to take sixth.

Two more relays jumped on the team train delivering six points. Goad, Hausmann, Tabeling and Cummings toured the track in 4×400 in 4:31 taking fourth place. Hornaday, Reagan Smith, Braidy Stahler and Lauren Woods tossed in two more points with a fifth place effort in the 4×800 with a time of 13:23.