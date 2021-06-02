Warriors boys track team claims second place at Shelbyville Open

By Lenny Sementi

Hornaday’s Horde did their share of damage at a big time event that seven teams scored in but over ten participated in. Tuscola’s boys track team took second place at the Shelbyville Open, which also included some of the best throwers and top distance runners from all parts of the state entered as individuals.

Once more it was the Boyd’s, James and Chris due damage early in the meet in the field events to set the tone. James secured 18 points with a first place effort clearing a personal best 3.9 meters in the pole vault and hitting the sand at 11.82 meters after a hop, skip and a jump in the triple jump setting another PR. Chris collected gold and ten team points in the discus with a toss of 42.77 meters and delivered ten more taking first in the shot put hitting the landing area 14.09 meters from the edge of the ring.

Krish Patel PR’d in the triple also donating two points with a fifth place jump of 11.01 meters while Will Foltz added two as well with a fifth in the vault. Conner Lewis rounded out the jumps collecting bronze with a career best leap of 5.38 meters.

Ben Hornaday found his way to 14 points with a second place outing in the open 200 and a fourth in the 100. Boston Broady was one spot behind in the 200 ending his night in third. Hunter Branca and Broady both PR’d in the 400 taking fourth and fifth respectively. Jackson Barrett posted his best 800 time of 2:19, which was good enough for fourth. Josiah Hortin rubbed shoulders with some of the state’s elite distance runners posting a PR of 10:37 to take second out of the scoring schools and eight overall in a race that included runners from all four classes. Riley Nolan secured fifth place points in the race. Adi Patel and Tristan Gadomski helped out the team totals with fifth place efforts in the 110-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter low hurdles.

Clayton Hausmann, Bryce Graves and Logan Wallace placed in three of the four relays. The trio joined Hornaday in the 4×200 for a fourth place finish. Then handed it to James Boyd in the 4×400 for a third place and ended their night passing the baton to Barrett for another third in the 4×800.