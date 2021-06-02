Villa Grove high school summer sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

VGH Baseball

Buck Broncos

Ryan Cheatham went 2-4 with a homer and double, knocked in four runs and scored three times to lead the Hawks to a 14-6 pasting of Cerro Gordo Bement on May 26. Luke Zimmerman helped out by going 2-4 with four RBI’s, Noah Davison scored three runs, and Mason Wyant dented the plate twice to round out the Villa Grove Heritage effort. Dylan Ploense allowed one earned run on three base hits in three and 2/3 of an inning, fanning three in relief of starter Carson Howard, whose control issues led to five walks in just 2.1 innings of work.

VGH Boys Track and Field

Bolstered by Daelin Price’s win in the Shot Put, Villa Grove Heritage finished third at the Lincoln Prairie Conference track meet on May 27. Braydon Dowler helped the team with a second place finish in the 110m hurdles, as did the 4×200 (Liam Barr, Robert Morgan, Braydon Dowler, Gunner Cline) and 4×400 (Konner Pearman, Zach Ruwe, Rowan Denmark-Collins, Layne Rund) meter relay quartets. Zach Ruwe finished third in the 1600m and fourth in the 3200m to chip in points for the cause. Layne Rund also earned third place in the high jump for the Devils.

VGH Girls Track and Field

Emma Buesing finished first in the 3200m, and running mate Kyleigh Price was right behind, finishing third, to lead Villa Grove Heritage to a fourth place finish at the 2021 LPC conference track meet. Madison Burwell won the discus and Ava Vollmer finished second in the shot put for VGH. The 4x800m relay team (Emma Buesing, Madison Logan, Hailey Stutz, Kyleigh Price) also earned first place for the Blue Devils.

VGHS softball

Bop Comets

Kyleigh Block pitched a complete game four hitter, fanning 17 while walking none, as VGSB defeated Oakwood 6-1 on May 25. At the plate, Maci Clodfelder led the way with a homer and a double, driving in four while scoring twice. Vanessa Wright chipped in with a pair of doubles and Block tripled and scored two runs to help the cause.

Remember Titans

Alison Pangburn went 3-5 with three triples, driving in five and scored four runs of her own as VGSB pasted Tri-County 21-2 on May 22. With the three three-baggers, Pangburn set a new school record for triples in a season, with eight. Emma Bratten-Noise pitched a gem, giving up just two unearned runs, fanning five and issuing no bases on balls, to gain the victory. Other hitting stars for the Blue Devils included Maci Clodfelder, who went 2-4 with a homer and four RBI’s and Vanessa Wright, who had a pair of doubles and scored three times. Kayln Cordes also tallied three runs, and Chloe Reardon, Alex Brown, Addison Fisher, and Bratten-Noise each scored twice for Villa Grove.