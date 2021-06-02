Richard S. Lampe, 89 of Arthur, IL passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the Arthur Cemetery. Rev. John Stewart will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Richard was born on September 17, 1931 in Loogootee, IL. He was a son of William John and Agnes Faye (Townsend) Lampe. He married Anna Marie Blankenship on July 27, 1955 in Loogootee, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie of Arthur, IL, three children, Vicki Clark and her husband Mike of Charleston, IL, David Lampe of Carthage, MO and Gary Lampe and his wife Karla of Arcola, IL, seven grandchildren, Nicholas Wood and his wife Shaina of Grapevine, TX, Megan Wood (Jason Cluster) of Edwardsville, IL, Brittany Morris and her husband Nathan of Webb City, MO, Brooklyn White and her husband Alex of Harrisonville, MO, Hillary Chupp and her husband David of Arcola, IL Heather Gauna and her husband Harry and Shelby Lampe and her fiancé Nick Robinson of Oakland, IL, one step-grandson, Clint Diener of Carthage, MO, nine great-grandchildren, one sister, Virginia Skjolaas and her husband Merle of Stoughton, WI and one brother, Charles “Chuck” Lampe and his wife Pansy of Centralia, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and four siblings, Martha Mitchell, Roy Lampe, Norma Jean Manuel, and Ruth Lampe.

Richard was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War.

He had worked at USI in Tuscola, IL, Schrock’s Cabinet Factory in Arthur, IL and Do It Best in Arthur, IL.

He attended the First Baptist Church of Arthur, IL, he was a member of the Arthur Jaycee’s and served on the Arthur Cemetery Board

Richard enjoyed square dancing, playing dominoes with anyone and everyone, especially his group at the Masonic Lodge. He loved baking pies, crafting, yard work and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan but most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sarah Bush Lincoln Cancer Center or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.