Lady Warriors claim CIC hardware

By Lenny Sementi

Head girls track coach Drew Sterkel’s squad went mining this past Friday night at Macon Meridian High School. The Lady Warriors rode a wave out of the field events to a second place finish as a team posting 136 points in the eight-school event scoring 48 points in the field while taking home four first places. They added another pair of gold medals in the sprints delivering six All Central Illinois Conference performances.

Freshman Natalie Hasting swept the throws winning the shot with a personal best toss of 9.58 meters before collecting gold in the discus hitting the grass with 28 meters from the edge of the ring. Carlie Seip and Alyssa Williams struck gold as well in the jumps. Seip collected All Conference accolades taking gold in the triple jump with a leap of 10.05-meters and added eight more points in the high jump clearing 1.42 meters earning runner-honors. Williams secured All CIC honors and ten team points with a long jump of 10.05-meters.

Williams tripled her haul adding two more gold medals to the trophy case with wins in the open 100 and 200-meter dashes with times of 12.52 and 26.81 respectively. Senior Brynn Tabeling donated to the team cause with a third place outing in the 400 meter clocking in at 1:08. Laney Cummings was one spot back delivering four team points.

She added eight more, taking fourth in both the 800 and the 300-meter low hurdles. Sydney Moss scored two points in the 100-meter low hurdles and also ran legs in two separate relays the 4×100 and the 4×200 both of which ended up third. Tabeling, Mia Hausmann and Cummings were part of the 4×1 while Paige Goad, Harley Woodard and Addisyn Pettry rounded out the 4×2. Tabeling, Goad, Hausmann and Cummings added six more to the totals with another bronze effort in the 4×400. Braidy Stahler led off a third place outing in the 4×800 handing the baton to Reagan Smith, Lauren Woods, and Woodard.