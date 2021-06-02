Lady Warriors are one step closer following more conference wins

Tuscola’s softball team held on Monday, May 24 for a 9-8 non-conference road victory over a hard-hitting Mt. Zion squad. They then took one step closer to a conference crown on Wednesday moving the magic Number to three with an 8-2 road win over Clinton.

Senior Kendyl Ring led the way at the plate posting seven hits to her season stat sheet. She was just shy of double digit steals while scoring a pair of runs. Jessie Martin, Isabelle Wilcox, Kendal Morgan, Ella Boyer and Taylor Musgrave were strong as well, each donating three hits to the cause.

Boyer broke the ice for Tuscola scoring on back to back singles by Martin and Musgrave knotting the game at one heading to the fourth where the Warriors plated six runs in the top half moving in front 7-1. Kaitlyn Reifsteck opened the stanza with a single and trotted home on a moon shot home run by Wilcox. Wilcox was at it again in the seventh with a solo homerun on the first pitch of the frame answering a four run rally by the Lady Braves in the previous two stanzas. Back to back to back singles by Morgan, Marissa Russo and Ring pushed one more across and it proved to be vital as Mt. Zion took advantage of a Warrior miscue scoring three runs moving to within one of the lead before Reifsteck ended the threat on the bump. The senior scattered seven hits out over seven innings of work, giving up five earned while striking out eleven.

Ring pounded out four hits in the contest and drove in a pair. Wilcox hit two dingers and a single pushed three across and Morgan ended her night going three for three including a perfect sacrifice bunt. Musgrave donated two hits and two RBI’s to the team totals.

Two nights later Kerri Pierce secured her second win of the season on the hill for Tuscola allowing two runs, one earned on five hits and two walks while striking out two in four and a third. Reifsteck worked the final two and a third, striking out five. The senior entered with two gone and the base loaded in the fifth and ended the threat with a K.

Martin and Reifsteck each scored runs in the fifth and the seventh putting the Warriors out of reach. Reifsteck singled in the fifth and doubled in the seventh and found her way home on a two-run homerun and a double by Martin who in turn scored on a double by Zoey Thomason. Ring and Martin both tallied three hits in the contest while Boyer banged out a pair highlighted by a double to the fence in the second.