Harvey S. Chupp, 80 of Garrett, Illinois passed away at 9:21 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at Tuscola Health Care Center.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021 at Penn Station, 122 East Progress St., Arthur, IL. Rev. Randy Walters officiated. Burial was in the Cartwright Cemetery in Garrett Township. Visitation was held Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Penn Station. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Harvey was born November 1, 1940 in Arthur, IL. He was a son of Samuel J. and Dora J. (Herschberger) Chupp. He married Lula B. Fargher August 21, 1971 in Dixon, IL.

Survivors include his wife Lula of Garrett, IL; seven children, Tim Chupp and his wife Helen of Valparaiso, IN, Ron Chupp and his wife Teri of Gadsden, AL, Darryn Chupp and his fiance’ Krissi Woods of North Aurora, IL, Joann Pratt and her husband David of Sullivan, IL, Sam Chupp and his special friend Megan Tyler of Tolono, IL, Amy Davidson and her husband Jason of San Diego, CA, and David Chupp and his wife Hillary of Arcola, IL; twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren; one brother Henry Chupp and his wife Amanda of Arcola, IL; two sisters, Alma Appenzeller of Sullivan, IL and Alta Helmuth and her husband Junior of Arthur, IL and one sister-in-law Verna Chupp of Arthur, IL.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, John, Ervin and Amos Chupp and one brother-in-law Robert Appenzeller.

Harvey worked at General Cable of Monticello for many years, he retired in 2005. Following his retirement he taxied Amish, farmed and drove a truck. He enjoyed working with cars and once belonged to the Land Of Lincoln Model A Club. Harvey also enjoyed going to tractor and steam engine shows, fishing, working with horses and going to Penn Station on Wednesday nights, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.