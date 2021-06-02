Arthur seeks entries for Freedom Celebration parade on June 26

Entries for Arthur’s 2021 Freedom Celebration Parade are being accepted. Registration forms are available at the Arthur Graphic-Clarion or the Arthur Welcome Center.

Individuals, organizations, churches, and businesses interested in participating in the parade should call 217-543-2151 to request a form or stop by the newspaper office at 113 E. Illinois or the Welcome Center at 106 E. Progress to pick up a form.

“Salute to Freedom’s Heroes” is the theme for the 27th annual parade.

Sponsored by Arthur Area Association of Commerce, the line-up for the parade will begin at 12:45 p.m. in the old Progress Tank Facility (402 East Progress St.) and the parade will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m. Only parade participants are allowed in the line-up area. Drop off area for parade participants will be at 402 East Progress St., which is the entrance to the plant.

The Freedom Celebration Parade route will run west on Progress Street to Vine Street, turn left on Vine and travel through downtown Arthur. The parade route turns left from Vine on Logan Street and then left again on Pine Street back to Progress.

The Arthur American Legion Post #479 will be handing out American flags along the parade route again this year.

People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs to watch the parade anywhere along the route with their families, friends and neighbors. Kids and kids at heart don’t forget to bring the candy bags!

Parade entries should remember to report to for line-up between 12:45 and 1:45 p.m. on June 26.