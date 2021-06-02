Arthur invites all to Strawberry Jam Festival June 4 and 5 2021

Roll out the strawberry red carpet in the Arthur area as it is the start of festival and fair season in the Heart of Illinois Amish Country on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5.

What better way to celebrate late spring and early summer than with America’s favorite fruit, the strawberry, pony rides (Saturday only), a multitude of vendors and some great food all mixed together to create Arthur Amish Country’s Strawberry Jam.

With all the unique stores in downtown Arthur you won’t want to miss their special sales and sidewalk sales. Craft and food vendors will fill Vine Street selling a variety of goods and a wide array of food choices to whet any appetite. Fresh strawberries will be on hand for sale by the quart too. You won’t go away empty handed or hungry!

What about strawberry pies? Oh, we’ll have those too – hundreds will be made for this year’s Strawberry Social. The Social is held on Saturday, June 5 at the Otto Center, one half mile straight south of downtown Arthur. They will also have a booth downtown where whole pies or slices will be available for purchase.

At two quarts of strawberries per pie, the Illinois Specialty Growers Association estimates 54,000 strawberries will be used for just the pies alone! This does not include the number of strawberries used to put on the 1,000 shortcakes which will be made for the Social. There will be an all-day bake sale Saturday with freshly made Amish baked goods such as bread, cinnamon rolls, and Angel food cake (yes, they will have strawberry flavored!).

A noon meal will be served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with sandwiches, freshly made strawberry shortcake and ice cream. The evening meal will start at 4 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. A mini-auction will start at 6:00 p.m. All proceeds from the sale go to Christian Missions in Haiti and to support the Haiti Benefit Auction this fall in Arthur at the Otto Center on the weekend of Friday/Saturday, October 22 – 23.

While there is something to do in Arthur almost every day and certainly most every weekend, Strawberry Jam will have lots of opportunities for everyone to get out and have a great time. Enjoy the day…eat, shop, and relax!

You can find out more information on the Strawberry Jam and other Arthur area events by calling 217/543-2242 or go to the Arthur Welcome Center Facebook page.